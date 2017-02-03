USAF Deploys TASER X26P Smart Weapons
TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the purchase of an order for 1345 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons for the US Air Force received through our exclusive sole source distributor, AARDVARK. This order was received and anticipated to ship in the first quarter of 2017.
"TASER International is proud of our longstanding relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense, and this order demonstrates a continued commitment by our services to protect U.S. military personnel with our proven TASER technology," said Rick Smith, CEO and co-founder of TASER International.
Global Small Caliber Ammunition Market Professional Survey Report 2016
Source : TASER International - view original press release
Future Soldier Technology Conference
Mar 13 - 14, 2017 - London, United Kingdom
ITAR/EAR Critical Compliance: Jurisdiction/Classification, Auditing/Recordkeeping Seminar
Mar 28 - 29, 2017 - Scottsdale, United States