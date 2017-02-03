Newsletter Subscription


Friday, Feb 3, 2017

USAF Deploys TASER X26P Smart Weapons

TASER International (NASDAQ: TASR) today announced the purchase of an order for 1345 TASER® X26P™ Smart Weapons for the US Air Force received through our exclusive sole source distributor, AARDVARK. This order was received and anticipated to ship in the first quarter of 2017.

"TASER International is proud of our longstanding relationship with the U.S. Department of Defense, and this order demonstrates a continued commitment by our services to protect U.S. military personnel with our proven TASER technology," said Rick Smith, CEO and co-founder of TASER International.


Source : TASER International - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Feb 2, 2017

 

