Military Radar Summit 2017

27 February, 2017 - 1 March, 2017, Arlington, VA, United States

Tools, Technologies, and Techniques for Advanced Radar Systems

There is no question that we live in increasing challenging times. This increasing hostility and changing international relationships means that it's more important now than ever that we are substantially increasing our detection capabilities of foreign assets great and small. UAV's are becoming an asset that nearly every nation possesses and we must improve not only their capabilities but our ability to detect them. In the Radar arena every new technology is critical and every second counts.

Despite the remaining specter of sequestration, our top minds and agencies in military radar have been tasked with improving small target detection, SWAP-C, resiliency to electronic warfare, interference management, modular upgrades, and autonomous radar assets. In order to accomplish this, the military has put out a number of significant RFPs and requirements. It will take a seamless collaboration of the top agencies, OEMs, military branches, and contractors to achieve these goals.





In light of this state of affairs, this year's Military Radar Summit brings together key stakeholders that work in this space to collaborate and strategize for 2017. This year's program will provide you with everything you need to make a plan to improve your radar resiliency,catch up to foreign developments, implement the newest scientific capabilities, overcome functional challenges, and upgrade your existing resources.



Topics we'll cover include:

Transforming the Battlefield Sensor Network

Next Generation Radar for Contested Environments

Upgrades in Military Radar for UAVs

Extending and Upgrading the Capabilities of Existing Radar Assets

Patriot Missile's Reinvention -- Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMIC) at Work

Future Intelligent Military Radar - Cognitive Radar and Autonomous Machine Intelligence

Advancements in Ground Radar Technology

Bistatic/ Multistatic Military Radar for UAV Swarms

Very Low SWaP-C Military Subsystems and Components

Modular Upgrade Opportunities in Major US Radar Efforts



Why Attend?

Better Understanding on military and government needs and processes for acquisition, in order to secure the bid.

Discover New Emerging Technologies and innovative strategies, improving interoperability and radar capabilities to enhance operation efficiencies.

Test New Technologies during our Demo Drive, evaluate and analyze new technology to advance operations.

Hear from key thought leaders in the Radar community including the latest challenges and requirements for the next generation of radar technology

Join Our Technical Training Day to get an inside perspective and learn more about cognitive radar , spectrum challenges and supporting domain awareness.

Meet the Speakers

Tony Crowder, Executive Director of Air and Marine Operations Center, U. S. Customs and Border Protection

Brian Lihani , Deputy Chief Aerospace Warning Branch, NORAD

Joseph R. Guerci, IEEE Fellow, IEEE Warren D. White Award, IEEE

Muralidhar Rangaswamy , Fellow IEEE Senior Advisor for Radar Research, AFRL/RYAP

Luke Miller , EW/ISR System Architect, Xilinx

Lieutenant-General Pierre St-Amand (RCAF), Deputy Commander, North American Aerospace Defense

Jeffrey Krolick , Program Manager, Defense Advanced Research Projects Activity

Torreon Creekmore , Program Manager, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity

Dr. Tom Rondeau , Program Manager, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Kelly Sherbondy , Team Leader, Army Research Laboratory

Brian Phelan , Senior Engineer, Army Research Laboratory

, Senior Engineer, Army Research Laboratory Braham Himed, Technical Advisor, Air Force Research Laboratory

Jason Matheny , Director of IARPA, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Kurt Sorensen , Manager, ISR EM & Sensor, Sandia National Laboratories

Randall McFadden , Director, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, U.S. Air Force

Anthony Martone , Senior Scientist, Army Research Laboratory

Ernest Winston , Airborne Electronic Attack Requirement Officer, U.S. Navy

Damon Feltman , Chief of Global Warning and Defense Division, U.S. Air Force Space Command

Dr. Keith Gremban , Director, Institute for Telecommunication Sciences, U.S. Department of Commerce

