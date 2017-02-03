Bombardier and CityJet Finalize Purchase Agreement for CRJ900

CRJ900 regional jets have proven to be the most efficient aircraft for CityJet's operations in the Scandinavian Airlines network

Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that a firm purchase agreement, consistent with the conditional agreement announced on January 24, 2017, has been finalized with Dublin-based regional carrier, CityJet. The firm agreement includes six CRJ900 aircraft and options for an additional four aircraft. Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate under wet lease in the Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) network.

As previously announced and based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the firm order is valued at approximately US $280 million and could increase to US $467 million, should CityJet exercise all its options.





“The CRJ900 aircraft has proven to be cost efficient and operationally flexible in supporting our contract flying with Scandinavian Airlines and we look forward to the delivery of up to ten more via the firm purchase agreement announced today,” said Pat Byrne, Executive Chairman, CityJet. “We are also delighted with the CRJ900 aircraft’s enhanced passenger amenities.”

“With this firm purchase agreement, CityJet continues to put its confidence in Bombardier and its products. We wish the airline well as it continues to develop its network across Europe while benefitting from the CRJ900 aircraft’s superior performance and economics,” said Ryan DeBrusk, Vice President, Sales, Europe, Russia & Commonwealth of Independent States, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

CityJet currently owns a fleet of eight CRJ900 aircraft which are on wet lease service with SAS. The airline will also take delivery of four new CRJ900 aircraft in early 2017 as per Bombardier’s order announcement on April 25, 2016, bringing CityJet’s owned fleet of CRJ900 aircraft to 12. As part of its acquisition of Cimber A/S, a regional airline in Denmark and a former wholly owned subsidiary of SAS, CityJet will operate Cimber’s fleet of 11 CRJ900 aircraft also on wet lease service with SAS. These aircraft will be replaced by up to 10 additional CRJ900 aircraft ordered under the firm purchase agreement with Bombardier that was announced today.

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release