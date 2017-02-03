AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Missiles for ROK

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea for AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Missiles and related support. The estimated cost is $70 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on January 31, 2017.

The Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested a possible sale of sixty (60) AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II All-up-Round Missiles and six (6) AIM-9X-2 Block II Tactical Guidance Units, containers, spares and missile support, U.S. Government and contractor technical assistance, and other related elements of logistics support. The estimated cost is $70 million.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Air and Missile Defense Radar Industry 2016 Market Research Report

This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States. The ROK is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in the region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist our Korean ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability. This sale increases the ROK’s capability to participate in Pacific regional security operations and improves its national security posture as a key U.S. ally.

The ROK intends to use the AIM-9X-2 Sidewinder Block II missiles to supplement its existing inventory of AIM-9X-2 Block II missiles. The ROK will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The ROK will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not affect the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor is Raytheon Missile Systems Company, Tucson, AZ. At this time, there are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Republic of Korea. However, U.S. Government or contractor personnel in-country visits will be required on a temporary basis in conjunction with program technical oversight and support requirements.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release