AGM-65G-2 Maverick Missiles for ROK

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Republic of Korea for AGM-65G-2 Maverick Missiles and related support. The estimated cost is $70 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale on January 31, 2017.

The Government of the Republic of Korea (ROK) has requested the potential sale of eighty-nine (89) AGM-65G-2 Maverick missiles, missile containers and other related elements of support. The total estimated program cost is $70 million.





This proposed sale contributes to the foreign policy and national security of the United States. The ROK is one of the major political and economic powers in East Asia and the Western Pacific and a key partner of the United States in ensuring peace and stability in the region. It is vital to U.S. national interests to assist our Korean ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability. This sale increases the ROK’s capability to participate in Pacific regional security operations and improves its national security posture as a key U.S. ally.

The proposed sale will improve the ROK’s capability to meet current and future threats. The ROK will use the enhanced capability as a deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen its homeland defense. The ROK, which already has AGM-65G missiles in its inventory, will have no difficulty absorbing these additional missiles.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not affect the basic military balance in the region.

The principal contractor is Raytheon, Tucson, AZ. At this time, there are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional U.S. Government or contractor representatives to the Republic of Korea.

There is no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

