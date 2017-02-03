Avion Unmanned Launches Online UAS Training Portal

The Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Training Team at Avion Unmanned in Huntsville, AL announces the launch of their Online UAS Training Portal. Designed and developed to prepare groups and individuals in law enforcement and the commercial sector for the challenges they face in the operation of UAS (drones) in the National Airspace System (NAS), the UAS training portal offers self-paced remote training that encompasses recently released Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) UAS regulations.

Avion Unmanned is the UAS division of Avion Solutions, Inc. Backed by over 20 years' experience developing equipment and training for the US Military, the portal utilizes the cloud-based TalentLMS (Learning Management System) in collaboration with seasoned aviation instructors. Training includes courses in aircraft systems, aerodynamics, flight control software, weather, airspace, etc. from the Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam.





Based on the 5-day in-person training course, the Online UAS Training Portal allows students to experience the same proven training criteria used to educate law enforcement and public agencies.

Commercial UAS is proving to be the next big technology boom across the globe!

Avion Unmanned is leading the push for safety standards and quality training to support the long-term growth and adoption of drones by modern industry.

"The only way to be effective with a tool is to be properly trained how to use it," says Taylor Abington, Avion's UAS Program Manager. "By enrolling in Avion's online UAS training, you are sure to be trained to operate your UAS legally, effectively, and most importantly, safely."

Dan Carbone, a retired US Army Maintenance Test Pilot/Instructor Pilot for the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopter platform, spearheaded efforts to make the training comprehensive, relevant, and available at a competitive price. "This is the first opportunity for commercial and public groups in the civilian market to experience this caliber of comprehensive learning," he says.

This elite online training is accessible anywhere in the world for a fraction of the cost of onsite training, while maintaining the quality and integrity for which Avion is known.

"As a member of the FAA's Know Before You Fly campaign, this online training is key to reaching a larger audience while promoting safe and legal flying, support for law enforcement operations, infrastructure inspections, real estate companies, and any of the myriad UAS operators out there," says Abington.

Avion Unmanned is eyeing customizations to the standard training packages to address specific needs and organizations such as aerial photography for construction, mapping and photogrammetry, specific aircraft platforms, and programs that will only be available to police and emergency response units.

Source : Avion Unmanned - view original press release