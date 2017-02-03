CACI to Support Army NVESD for Special Operations

Work Will Support Mission-Critical Intelligence for Tactical Commands Worldwide

CACI International Inc ( NYSE:CACI ) announced today that it has been awarded a prime position on a multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, with a ceiling value of $47 million, to support the U.S. Army's Research Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM) Communications-Electronics Research Development and Engineering Center (CERDEC) Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate (NVESD). The award positions CACI to assist NVESD’s Unique Mission Cell in developing and delivering solutions to tactical commands worldwide. The two-year contract represents new work for CACI in its Surveillance and Reconnaissance market area.

The NVESD Unique Mission Cell supports Army, joint expeditionary, special operations, intelligence, and other mission-focused activities by providing rapid access to technology solutions, and identifying capability needs based on the relevancy of technologies to the appropriate community.

Under this contract, CACI will offer engineering and other technical services to tactical commands worldwide, which perform broad, continuous missions. CACI will also offer NVESD and the command and control elements program management, rapid response capabilities, and staff support for delivering new intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technologies, as well as provide related support to headquarters and command and control elements.

John Mengucci , CACI’s Chief Operating Officer and President of U.S. Operations, said, “CACI will leverage its deep knowledge of this customer’s mission to enable commands to anticipate and rapidly respond to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance requirements.”

According to CACI President and Chief Executive Officer Ken Asbury , “CACI is proud to continue our partnership with the U.S. Army’s RDECOM CERDEC Night Vision and Electronic Sensors Directorate to provide U.S. special operators with the information they need to complete some of our military’s most dangerous and challenging missions.”

