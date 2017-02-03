DLA Awards Leidos J6 Enterprise Technology Services Prime Contract

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a global science and technology company, was awarded one of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to support the J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) program. The multiple-award firm-fixed-price contract has a five-year base period of performance, one three-year option, and a total contract ceiling of $6 billion if the option is exercised. Work will be performed primarily in the Northern Virginia / Washington, D.C. metro area and DLA locations world-wide, including Columbus, OH, Philadelphia and New Cumberland, PA, Richmond, VA, Battle Creek, MI, Ogden, UT, Honolulu, HI, and Kaiserslautern, GE.

The DLA is the Department of Defense's combat logistics support agency, providing worldwide logistics support in both peacetime and wartime to the military services as well as several civilian agencies and foreign countries. The DLA JETS program will provide DLA Information Operations (J6) the full range of information technology services to develop, maintain, and protect the applications, software, hardware, and systems that support DLA's mission as the combat logistics support agency to the U.S. military services. Under the contract, Leidos will compete for task orders related to 21 Task Areas ranging from network and technology services, to application development and sustainment, including information assurance and cybersecurity, systems engineering and enterprise architecture support, and other technology and program support services.





"We look forward to applying our innovative enterprise information technology services to the JETS program to ensure DLA information Operations (J6) achieves its mission to support the DOD community with the highest quality information systems, customer support, efficient and economical computing, and data management," said Leidos Defense and Intelligence President, Tim Reardon.

