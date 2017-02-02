Military Healthcare 2017 Conference

27 February, 2017 - 1 March, 2017, Arlington, VA, United States

Maximizing Health Care Quality, Safety, and Access to Improve Warfighter Readiness

Military Healthcare 2017 provides a forum to examine the complex construct of the Military Healthcare System and determine the best courses of action to address current operational and readiness challenges while maintaining the excellent standard of care U.S. Service members and their families deserve. Some of these discussions will focus on whether we should rely on Military MTF's to provide beneficiary care while maintaining military deployable readiness, or outsource more of the Military Healthcare construct. We will also examine critical focus areas such as new tools and techniques for clinical and combat education and training, combat medicine facility readiness, and new advances in medical research and development - truly addressing the full spectrum of Military Healthcare Operations.

Don't miss the opportunity to understand and support the current and future requirements of our medical stakeholders as they commit to the continuous improvement of healthcare delivery to our troops and their families!





What are the Benefits of Attending?

Address the Evolution of Military Healthcare into an Effective, Efficient, Peacetime System

Learn about the latest simulation and modeling to enhance military medicine skill sets

Understand Military Healthcare System contracting and acquisition procedures and upcoming priorities

Gain insight on cost cutting efficiencies through standardization across the Services

Continue to build upon your medical education by earning CME Credits from our accredited sessions

Hear updates from senior leaders on advances in medical education and training

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Featured Speakers

Matt Hepburn , Program Manager, Biological Technologies Office (BTO), DARPA

Michael Charlton , Defense Medical Readiness Training Institute, Defense Health Agency

Christopher Ivany , Chief, Army Behavioral Health, U.S. Army

Heechin Chae , Director, TBI-NICOE, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital

, Director, TBI-NICOE, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital Richard Williams, Former Chief Nurse, Office Of Emergency Management, United States Air Force

Stacy Cummings , Program Executive Officer, PEO Defense Health Management Systems

Jeffery Clark , Director, Operations Directorate, Defense Health Agency

Mark Goodge , Chief Technology Officer, Military Health System

James Dienst , Director, Education and Training Directorate, Defense Health Agency

Charles Hoge , Senior Scientist and Neuropsychiatry Consultant, Office of the Army Surgeon General and WRAIR

Kevin Seely , Health IT Infrastructure and Operations, U.S. Air Force

, Health IT Infrastructure and Operations, U.S. Air Force Arthur Anthony , Chief, Integration and Modernization, Staff Education and Training, Defense Health Agency

Source : ASDEvents