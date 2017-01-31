Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Defence & Space Conference

21 February, 2017 - 23 February, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Exploiting the Performance Gains of Additive Manufacturing in Aerospace, Defence & Space

It is our pleasure to announce the return of the premier forum in Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Defence and Space which is set to take place in London, 21st - 23rd February 2017.

With the potential to transform military supply chains and profoundly change the dynamics of the aerospace, defence and space industry - 2016 is the year where the promised benefits of Additive Manufacturing have really started to deliver value back to government and business.





Additive Manufacturing for Aerospace, Defence and Space 2017 is primed to help you streamline your supply chain, better manage your material input and process challenges and help you tailor your product strategies. The agenda will cover topics including policy, deployable applications, through-life service and repair, certification strategies and discussions around the new materials and processes that are enabling faster production of larger, lighter and cheaper components.

Providing an opportunity to engage collaboratively with thought leaders, technical experts and strategists in the AM community - hear case-studies and exclusive insight into future strategies to help you take advantage of the performance gains that additive manufacturing can offer the design of your product.

Reasons to attend Additive Manufacturing for Defence & Aerospace 2017

Understand how the latest innovations in WAAM and material input technologies are realising the potential of AM by producing the larger, cheaper and lighter components that will enable you and your own organisation to grow your output

Streamline your supply chain by understanding how the deployable applications of AM, AM for through-life service and repair, and rapid prototyping are delivering quick and cost-effective capability to the point of need

Better manage your material input and process certification challenges by gaining exclusive insight into the latest strategies used by industry leadership

Inform your budgeting decisions and tailor your product strategies by engaging with senior leadership from across the aerospace, defence and space industries and hearing how cutting-edge industry-research collaboration projects are helping to maximise the opportunities for additive manufacturing in these spaces

Agenda themes will include:

Certification and standardisation strategies delivering critical assurance for defence and aerospace applications

Space, air, land and sea applications for additive manufacturing processes

processes Complete production cycle evaluation and assessment of through-life costs

Training engineers to 'think in additive manufacturing' terms to utilise AM's full potential

Innovation and new technologies developing additive manufacturing for defence & aerospace

Commercialisation of research and developing short-term additive manufacturing strategies

The National Additive Manufacturing Strategy and its consequences for the defence & aerospace agency

2017 Speakers

Stewart Williams, Director of Welding Engineering and Laser Processing Centre, Cranfield University

Jason Gilmore, New Product and R&D Technical Lead, Airbus Defence and Space

Tommaso Ghidini, Head of the Materials Technology Section, European Space Agency

Matthew Webb-Martin, Additive Layer Manufacturing nominated Lead for Combat Vehicles, BAE Systems Land UK Combat Vehicles

Senior Representative, Additive Manufacturing, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI)

, Additive Manufacturing, Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI) Moataz Attallah, Professor of the Advanced Materials Processing Lab (AMPLab), University of Birmingham

Veli Kujanpää, Chairman of Commission (Additive Manufacturing, Surfacing and Thermal Cutti, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland

Emma Ryan, Research Engineer WAAM, Lockheed Martin

Jens Lübbehüsen, Radiography Sales Manager Europe, Aerospace, General Electric

Jamie Mincher, Business Development, Glenalmond Group

, Business Development, Glenalmond Group Greg Hayes, Technical Program Manager, TNO

Jonathan Meyer, Head of Additive Manufacturing, Airbus Group

Edward D Herderick, Additive Technologies Leader, General Electric

John Dunstan, Head of New Product & Process Development Centre, BAE Systems

David Brackett, Technology Manager (Designate), Additive Manufacturing, Manufacturing Technology Centre

Rob Scudamore, Associate Director, Group Manager – Joining Technologies, Additive Manufacturing, TWI

Jan Vandenbrande, Program Manager, TRAnsformative DESign, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Senior Representative, Management Team, Boeing Research & Technology

