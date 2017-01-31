LiteHUD Selected for Scorpion Jet

LiteHUD® is a small and compact Head-Up Display, offering space and weight advantages paired with the latest optical waveguide technology.

BAE Systems has been selected to provide its LiteHUD® head-up display for Textron AirLand’s multi-mission Scorpion jet. The initial order will support the Scorpion’s robust flight test program.





“This award marks the second new platform order for LiteHUD, further validating it as the future of head-up display technology,” said Andy Humphries, director of Advanced Displays at BAE Systems. “With its revolutionary optics and high-resolution display, LiteHUD will provide Scorpion pilots with the ‘head-up, eyes-out’ capability they need, no matter the mission.”

Designed using BAE Systems’ patented optical waveguide technology, LiteHUD is 60 percent smaller by volume and up to 50 percent lighter than conventional head-up displays. The system is engineered to enhance situational awareness, in both day and night conditions, which significantly improves flight safety and reduces pilot fatigue. Its modular design, which includes a built-in color camera, enables seamless integration with both existing and future cockpits.

In two years of flight operations, according to Textron AirLand, the Scorpion jet has deployed to 10 countries and amassed more than 800 flight hours through military training exercises. Built for versatility, the Scorpion excels in many roles, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, close air support, armed reconnaissance, maritime and border patrol, and jet training missions.

BAE Systems has been a leader in head-up display development and production for more than 50 years, a position gained through continuous investment in technology and innovation. The company has produced more than 15,000 head-up displays that have been in service on more than 50 different aircraft types in more than 50 countries around the world. BAE Systems’ displays perform on some of the most advanced and demanding military aircraft, which will now include the Scorpion fast jet.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release