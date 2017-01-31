Triumph Selected by Textron Aviation for Cessna Citation Longitude Program Components

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was selected by Textron Aviation Inc. to supply aluminum machined parts for the new Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize aircraft. Triumph Precision Components’ Complex High Speed Center of Excellence based in Wichita will produce the aluminum spars and wing skins for the Longitude program.

To add manufacturing capacity, Triumph invested in a new Makino A6 5-axis horizontal machining center that became operational in August 2016. The A6 machine is built specifically for high-efficiency machining of complex aluminum monolithic parts of up to six meters in length.





“We are pleased to see our relationship with Textron Aviation continue with the Longitude program,” said Rick Rosenjack, executive vice president for Triumph Precision Components. “Our focus on performance coupled with our investment in new technology provided us with this opportunity to further demonstrate our capability in high- speed, complex monolithic machining.”

The new agreement continues a long-standing relationship between Triumph and Textron Aviation. Triumph currently provides a number of structural components and systems for Textron Aviation, including stringers, bulkheads, frames and spar caps.

This agreement will contribute to organic growth for Triumph. Delivering on customer commitments, becoming predictably profitable, and driving organic growth are fundamental to the company’s long-term strategy.

Source : Triumph Group, Inc. - view original press release