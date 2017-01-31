CyberArk Now Available on US Army ITES Software Contract

CyberArk Inclusion in Additional Federal Government Contract Continues to Make It Easier for Agencies to Implement Proactive Privileged Account Security Solutions

CyberArk, the company that protects organizations from cyber attacks that have made their way inside the network perimeter, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the trusted government IT solutions provider, today announced the availability of the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution through U.S. Army Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software (ITES-SW) contract.

The ITES-SW acquisition contract awarded to Carahsoft enhances the U.S. Army’s ability to purchase commercial software products that have obtained a full U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness (CoN). The CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution received the Army CoN in 2016, recognizing that the CyberArk solution is certified for use across the Army Enterprise Infrastructure Network and verifies compliance with stringent U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and Army requirements for security, sustainability and usability. The ITES-SW contract is the only Army contract to exclusively carry CoN-certified commercial software solutions.





“Carahsoft is pleased to add the newly certified CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution to our ITES-SW contract and to make it available to our Army customers and reseller ecosystem,” said Steve Jacyna, sales director at Carahsoft. “With this solution, we continue to enhance the ability for the Army to secure its infrastructure and meet federal recommendations for protecting privileged accounts and credentials.”

CyberArk delivers innovative solutions that help safeguard against attacks – whether initiated by external threats or insiders. By offering a combination of proactive protection and threat detection, the CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution enables organizations to detect a suspected stolen credential and automatically invalidate it in order to block the attacker from continuing. CyberArk can also help further reduce the attack surface by removing local administrative privileges from business users, granularly control IT administrator privileges on Windows Servers based on role, and seamlessly elevate authorized users’ privileges when necessary and authorized.

“Being added to the ITES-SW contract is a strong acknowledgement of the importance of privileged account security to the federal government,” said Kevin Corbett, director of U.S. Federal Business at CyberArk. “We have a long-standing partnership with Carahsoft, which has a strong track record for identifying products and solutions that are of strategic value to their customers. This contract continues to raise the profile of CyberArk solutions within the federal government, an important and growing area for our business.”

The CyberArk Privileged Account Security Solution received the U.S. Army Certificate of Networthiness (Army CoN), and was added to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities Approved Products List (UC APL). CyberArk was granted Common Criteria Evaluation Assurance Level EAL 2+ in 2015.

Source : CyberArk - view original press release