Contract for Space Satellite Constellation Project

RUAG Space AB chose PacSci EMC to supply the Payload Release and Sequencing System to deploy a satellite constellation system

PacSci EMC and Pyroalliance, a subsidiary of Airbus Safran Launchers have been selected by RUAG Space AB to provide the Payload Release and Sequencing System (PRSS), a critical component to release satellites into space for a satellite constellation project.

RUAG is the prime contractor for the payload dispenser systems that will house and deploy 32 small satellites per launch vehicle. The PRSS will release the satellites from the dispenser into space. PacSci EMC was chosen to design, develop, test and manufacture the PRSS because of its long-standing reputation for precision and proven ability to customize highly complex systems.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

DC-DC Converter Market for Space - Global Forecast to 2020

“This is a significant achievement for PacSci EMC and we are proud to be part of this unique and transformational project,” said Steve Nelson, Pacific Scientific Energetic Materials Company vice president of commercial product line management. “We are known for precision systems and were able to use flight proven technology to design a custom solution which would allow the payload dispenser to launch each of 32 satellites precisely in the specified sequence. At the heart of the solution is our Smart Energetics Architecture which is proven to perform flawlessly in extreme environments.”

The company’s Smart Energetics Architecture (SEA™) is a precision, networked sequencing system that fires “smart” pyrotechnic initiators which actuate Pyroalliance separation devices to release the satellites into low-earth orbit. Pyroalliance has extensive experience and expertise in the design, development and manufacture of pyrotechnic components and equipment for use in the satellite and the space launch market.

The SEA sequencing systems provide robust, very low power, precision, networked actuation capability for applications in extreme operational environments. The system was first designed for automotive safety technology and modified for use in aerospace and defense, commercial and gas applications. SEA has thousands of successful actuations in stressing flight and ground operations.

Source : PacSci EMC - view original press release