Berico Awarded DIA's EAADS Task Order

On September 28, 2016, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) awarded Berico Technologies, LLC the five-year Enterprise Application Architecture Delivery Services (EAADS) task order. The work on this task order will focus on DIA’s cloud migration and cloud management strategy and services across multiple communities of interest (COI) application portfolios. This work is critical to advancing DIA’s transition to Intelligence Community Information Technology Enterprise (IC ITE) and will support capability improvement, data migration, capacity planning, and systems engineering for enterprise operations.

EAADS was competed on the multiple-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity Enhanced Solutions for the Information Technology Enterprise (E-SITE) contract vehicle and has a potential value of $60 Million, if all options are exercised. This is a small business set aside award on the E-SITE vehicle, which includes 25 companies on the Small Business Set Aside (SBSA) track.





The work will take place in the National Capital Region at Government and Contractor sites.

