Cyberbit to Showcasehyper-realistic Cybersecurity Simulator

The Cyberbit Range dramatically improves cybersecurity staff performance, accelerates qualification and addresses cybersecurity skill shortage

Cyberbit, whose cybersecurity solutions protect the world’s most sensitive systems, today announced that it will be demonstrating its new Cyberbit Rangeplatform at the Cybertech exhibition, January 30th to February 1st, 2017, in Tel Aviv.

The Cyberbit Range is one of the world’s most advanced and widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform. It enables enterprises, service providers, consultancies, academies, governments and military organizations to set up and manage advanced cybersecurity training and simulation centers, and offer unique and highly effective training programsthat improve the skills of cybersecurity staff, and accelerate their qualification process.





High quality training is emerging as a key cybersecurity need. In the SANS 2016 Incident Response Survey, 73% responded that additional training and certification of staff is the top improvement tobe made in their IR program in the next 12 months. ESG cites training and skill development as the number 3 factor for attracting cybersecurity professionals.

As recently featured on Infosecurity Magazine, the Cyberbit Range addresses acute cybersecurity challenges including the increased complexity of cyberattacks, alert fatigue, skill shortage and staff retention.It enables trainees to practice in real-life settings, by accurately replicating their network setup, using their actual security tools and simulating their typical network traffic so trainees can receive the most effective and realistic training available. The Range includes virtual and physical ICS/SCADA network training, cross-functional executive training, and a rich range of attack scenarios including ransomware.

The Cyberbit Range is the most widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform, powering cybersecurity training centers in 3 continentsincluding the DigiSafe training center in Singapore, the ETA Cyber Rangein Baltimore and various organizations in Israel.

Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit, said, “The demand for cybersecurity training is exploding. Service providers who act fast at this opportunity can create a new local market within months. For organizations, training cybersecurity staff is no longer an option but a must, toretain their workforce, maintain staff skills and ensure a cyber resilient organization. I encourage companies visiting Cybertech to see the platform in action.”

Cyberbit will demonstrate the Range at Cybertech Israel, January 30th to February 1st, 2017.

In addition, Cyberbit will demonstrate its entire security portfolio:

Endpoint Detection and Response to detect advanced signature-less threats

ICS/SCADA security and continuity for critical infrastructure

SOC Automation and Orchestration for streamlining and automating security operations

Source : Elbit Systems Ltd.