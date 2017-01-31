International Defence Logistics Conference

21 February, 2017 - 23 February, 2017, Brussels, Belgium

Optimising logistics in the age of rapid deployment

The procurement, transport and replacement of military supplies continue to pose considerable challenges for logisticians. Today's operations demand a lighter, more efficient supply chain, with the capacity to deliver resources to isolated theatres at speed.

February's conference will be an invaluable opportunity for military and industry alike to confront the difficulties of logistics supply in the post-Afghanistan era. With no major theatres of war ongoing, the event will consider the demands of a return to contingency, examining the need to develop a logistical framework suitably robust to deal with rapid deployment, and suitably uniform to encompass joint international efforts.





Key Themes

Overcoming unpredictability of demand by improving oversight of the supply chain

Capitalising on new technologies to reduce the logistical footprint

Avoiding vendor failure by better integrating contractors into the supply chain

Preparing for rapid response operations by maximizing efficiency

By Attending Defence Logistics 2017 you will have the opportunity to:

Leverage long-term relationships with industry to simplify the supply chain and to discover how outsourcing the logistical process to a third party can deliver on a product, service or programme more effectively in support of contingency operations

Examine the sophisticated programmes that allow you - the logistician- to better manage your assets and their availability by integrating the supply chain at the joint operational level

Improve your ability to deliver assets and equipment to hard-to-reach conflict zones by sourcing partnerships with other infrastructure owners

Benefit from avenues of outsourcing that can reduce the supply chain burden so that you can concentrate on sustaining the equipment or technology itself and supply your product or service reliably to the user

2017 Speakers

Mr Roger West, Director Logistics Delivery Operating Centre, Defence Equipment and Support, UK Ministry of Defence

Rune Fromreide Sommer, CEO, Supply Division, Norwegian Defence Logistics Organisation

Major General Craig Crenshaw, Commanding General, United States Marine Corps

Major General Angus Fay, Assistant Chief of Defence Staff (Logistics Operations), UK Ministry of Defence

Major General Samuel Nandwa, Assistant Chief of Defence Forces for Personnel and Logistics, Kenyan Ministry of Defence

Commodore Marcel Hallé, Assistant Chief of Staff, J4 and Commander Interim, Joint Logistics Support Group, NATO SHAPE

Brigadier General Hans Damen, Director of Support, Royal Netherlands Army

Brigadier General Arild Dregelid, Commander LOS Program, Norwegian Armed Forces

Brigadier General Dionigi Maria Loria, Director of Logistics, Logistics Directorate, EUMS/EEAS

Commodore Adrian Aplin, Assistant Chief of Staff (Logistics and Infrastructure), UK MoD

Captain Bernd Schumacher, Chief of Transformation, Bundeswehr Logistics Centre, Bundeswehr

Colonel Jaroslav Schoen, Branch Head, Logistics Planning & Operations, Armed Forces of the Czech Republic

Colonel Dan Lemon, Division Chief for Logistics Operations, US AFRICOM

Lieutenant Colonel Mattias Gustavsson, Deputy Director, Movement Coordination Centre Europe

Mr George Buckingham, Principal Development Officer, Logistics Operations Directorate, NATO Support and Procurement Agency

Major Thierry Vanden Dries, Chairman, NATO AC/135 Committee

Mr Graham Grice, Military Account Director, World Fuel Services

Mr Chris Weeks, Director Disaster Response Teams (DRTs), DHL Express Global Network Operations IT & Aviation

