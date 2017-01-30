MTU and BH Air sign V2500-A5 maintenance contract

MTU Maintenance, one of the world’s leading providers of services for commercial aero engines, and their new customer BH Air have signed an exclusive maintenance contract for the airline’s V2500-A5 engines. The agreement covers maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-site services and spare leasing support for their 6 V2500-A5 engines.

Founded in 2001, BH Air is part owned by Balkan Holidays Services and primarily serves the Bulgarian tourism market through holiday charters from Denmark, Germany, Israel, Switzerland and the UK. The airline operates a fleet of 3 A320s powered by V2500-A5s.





MTU Maintenance supports all V2500 models and has completed over 4,300 shop visits on this engine family since 1989. In fact, MTU Maintenance had over 290 repair and overhaul visits across the company in 2016 – more than ever before. Although the MRO specialist has over 80 V2500 customers across the globe, BH Air is its first exclusive V2500-A5 customer in Bulgaria.

