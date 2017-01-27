Directed Energy Systems Conference

21 February, 2017 - 22 February, 2017, London, United Kingdom

The Directed Energy Systems (DES) conference is the world's premier international forum for all elements of the DES community, including senior serving officers, technical experts and industry leaders.

This major international event is now in its eleventh year, and will be held in London between 21st and 23rd February 2017.

The focus of Directed Energy Systems is on the development and deployment of these cutting-edge systems including laser, sonic, microwave and other energy systems. At a time of unprecedented technological change and progress, DES 2017 provides our guests with an opportunity to exchange ideas, garner solutions and strengthen capability.





Key themes this year will include:

Setting the value proposition for Directed Energy Systems : what can these systems do that traditional ''powder'' guns and high-velocity projectiles cannot, and how can and should this case be made to decision-makers?

: what can these systems do that traditional ''powder'' guns and high-velocity projectiles cannot, and how can and should this case be made to decision-makers? Defining the value of High-Powered lasers on the battlefield, both in terms of their utility as - for example - GBAD systems, versus safety concerns in terms of radiation exposure, as well power/weight issues and concerns around ''ruggedisation''

How Microwaves continue to have application as non-lethal weapon systems, but also as effective UAS-killers - how and why they may become the energy system of choice versus the laser

How using Lasers and other Directed Energy Systems as close-in weapon systems, in combination with conventional weaponry, can provide forces with greater protection against salvoes and massed attacks

as close-in weapon systems, in combination with conventional weaponry, can provide forces with greater protection against salvoes and massed attacks Given the growing investment into Directed Energy Systems and the recognition that these systems will become more and more common on the battlefield, how can and should militaries be integrating these systems into their force organisation and command structures - will they become a feature of the Electronic Warfare branches of the future, or artillery?

Join us in London next February to take part in this well-known international event. Led by senior technical, military and industry personnel, you will have the opportunity to gain both strategic and technical insight from leadership and subject matter experts, including information on long-term plans and goals, allowing you to define best practice and to understand how the application of the latest technologies will enable you to deliver greater effect as a military force, or business.





Colonel Daniel Wolf , CAF SAPMO Air Combat Command, United States Air Force

, CAF SAPMO Air Combat Command, United States Air Force Colonel Peter Gielen , Chief of GBAD, Royal Netherlands Army

, Chief of GBAD, Royal Netherlands Army Lieutenant Colonel Esa Lappi , Senior Technical Officer, Defence Command Finland

, Senior Technical Officer, Defence Command Finland Dr. Shingo Maeda , EW research section, EW research division, Japanese Ministry of Defense

, EW research section, EW research division, Japanese Ministry of Defense Mr. Derrick Hinton , Principal Deputy Director, US DoD Test Resource Management Center

, Principal Deputy Director, US DoD Test Resource Management Center Ms. Mary Lou Robinson , Division Chief of High Power Electromagnetics, Air Force Research Laboratory

, Division Chief of High Power Electromagnetics, Air Force Research Laboratory Mr. Mark Gunzinger, Senior Fellow, US Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments

Senior Fellow, US Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments Ronald O'Rourke , Specialist In Navy Affairs, Congressional Research Service

, Specialist In Navy Affairs, Congressional Research Service Michael Cathcart , Principle Research Scientist, Georgia Tech Research Institute

, Principle Research Scientist, Georgia Tech Research Institute Rüdiger Schmitt , Senior Scientist, Laser Technology, French-German Research Institute of Saint Louis (ISL)

, Senior Scientist, Laser Technology, French-German Research Institute of Saint Louis (ISL) Fumio Wani , Senior Staff Officer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

, Senior Staff Officer, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. Mr. Laurian Gherman , Vice Rector for Research, Romanian Air Force Academy

, Vice Rector for Research, Romanian Air Force Academy Ms. Marcia Holmes , Chief Engineer, PEO Missiles and Space, US Army

, Chief Engineer, PEO Missiles and Space, US Army Mr. Sjef Orbons, Senior Scientist, Police Academy of The Netherlands

Senior Scientist, Police Academy of The Netherlands Dr. Johan Nilsson , Professor of Optoelectronics, Optoelectronics Research Centre

, Professor of Optoelectronics, Optoelectronics Research Centre Ms. Elizabeth Quintana , Senior Research Fellow, Air Power and Technology and Director of Military Sciences, RUSI

, Senior Research Fellow, Air Power and Technology and Director of Military Sciences, RUSI Mr. Hubert Foy, Director, African Center for Science and International Security

Director, African Center for Science and International Security Major General (ret.) Marius-Eugen Opran , Associate Professor, Romanian Space Agency

