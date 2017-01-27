Lufthansa Orders SelectCare for Trent engines

Rolls-Royce has won an order from Lufthansa, one of the largest aviation groups in the world, for SelectCare services covering Trent 500 engines on its Airbus A340 aircraft operated by the airline.

SelectCare is a fixed price overhaul service agreement that includes a suite of supplementary services that allow customers to benefit from Rolls-Royce’s OEM insight and aftermarket capability, while providing cost certainty and fleet plan flexibility.





Jöerg Hennemann, SVP Commercial Fleet Management, Lufthansa Group, said: “We value the greater flexibility and improved economics that SelectCare offers with respect to the specific requirements for our Trent 500 powered fleet.”

Dominic Horwood, Rolls-Royce, Director Customers and Services – Civil Aerospace, said: “We provide customers with a choice of competitive, capable and flexible services. This agreement, with such a significant customer, demonstrates we can combine both quality and value in Trent 500 services.”

The engine services will be performed at N3 Engine Overhaul Services, the joint venture between Lufthansa Technik AG and Rolls-Royce.

SelectCare has already been chosen by launch customer American Airlines and Icelandair for RB211 engines and Delta Air Lines for Trent 800s.

