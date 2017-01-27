X-47B departs Pax River

An X-47B unmanned aircraft departed NAS Patuxent River, Md. Jan.26 for cross country trip back to Northrop Grumman's manufacturing facility in Palmdale, Calif. As part of the Unmanned Carrier Air System-Demonstration (UCAS-D) program, the X-47B demonstrated technologies to support the Navy's unmanned carrier aviation efforts. The second X-47B aircraft will make the same trip next month. Northrop Grumman plans to use both aircraft as test beds for future development programs.

Source : Naval Air Systems Command - view original press release