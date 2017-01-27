DTRA Awards Leidos $17 M Task Order

Company to Provide Modeling and Simulation Support Under the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Joint Collaborative Analysis Model Contract

Leidos, a global science and technology company, was awarded a task order by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) to provide modeling and simulation support to assess chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosives (CBRNE) threats. The single-award cost-plus fixed-fee task order has a one-year base period of performance, two one-year options, and a total contract value of approximately $17 million if both options are exercised. The task order was awarded under the Combating Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Research and Technology Development contract. Work will be performed primarily in San Diego, Calif. , Fort Belvoir, Va. , and Omaha, NE.

DTRA provides the Department of Defense's (DoD) core intellectual, technical and operational support expertise for countering threats posed by weapons of mass destruction and high-yield explosives. Under the follow-on contract, Leidos will continue to provide modeling and simulation support for web-based joint collaboration CBRNE assessment tools. The web-based assessment tools provide a mechanism for rapid collaboration between subject matter experts and will assist the DoD and U.S. Government agencies in providing guidance for rapid response to CBRNE incidents.





"Leidos is proud of the decades of support we have provided to DTRA's critical mission and we are honored to have been selected to continue that support," said Leidos Group President, Mike Chagnon . "The tools developed under this contract will provide US Government agencies and warfighters timely and actionable information that is critical to planning for and responding to CBRNE events throughout the world."

