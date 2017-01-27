TCI Awarded DLA J6 Enterprise Technology Services IDIQ Contract

TRI-COR Industries, Inc. (TCI), a leading provider of enterprise information technology solutions, has been awarded a J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) IDIQ contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA). JETS is a $6B Total Ceiling Value vehicle with an eight year period of performance.

JETS will provide for the DLA's near-term and future demand for enterprise technology services, and is DLA's new vehicle of choice for enterprise IT services and solutions. JETS Task Orders will include IT solutions, technical support, maintenance and sustainment, operations support, application development, lifecycle management, and IT program management support. Work will be performed at various CONUS and OCONUS locations, based on specific Task Order requirements.





Ms. Elizabeth El-Natter, TCI CEO, commented on the award notification:

"This is a major IDIQ win for TCI and an exciting milestone for our entire company. Through our work at the Air Mobility Command and USTRANSCOM, we have been involved in major IT programs supporting logistics operations and have gained an expertise in military logistics operations and supporting information technologies. We look forward to leveraging this experience for the benefit of DLA J6, DLA end users, and other stakeholders. IDIQ awards were made largely on the basis of technical merit, and the award to TCI validates that we are on the right track in terms of continuing to evolve our enterprise IT services capabilities and competencies, such as Agile Software Engineering, DevOps, ITSM, and Cyber Security. We look forward to being a very active player on the JETS vehicle, together with our teaming partners."

