GS Yuasa and EaglePicher Technologies to Power JPSS-2

GS Yuasa Lithium Power (GYLP), the US subsidiary of GS Yuasa Corporation (GYC) (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 6674), and EaglePicher Technologies, LLC, jointly announced today that Orbital ATK has selected EaglePicher to design and manufacture a battery with specifications to use lithium-ion cells manufactured by GS Yuasa Technology (GYT) to power the Joint Polar Satellite System (JPSS)-2 spacecraft.

JPSS is a partnership between the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). In March 2016 the NASA awarded Orbital ATK a contract to build up to three Joint Polar Satellite Systems (JPSS) spacecraft. Satellites in the JPSS polar-orbiting constellation gather global measurements of atmospheric, terrestrial and oceanic conditions. JPSS delivers key information and images used for forecasting severe weather such as hurricanes, tornadoes and blizzards and assessing environmental hazards such as droughts, forest fires, and air quality. The information obtained from satellites in the JPSS constellation will help to increase the timeliness and accuracy of forecasts and reduce the potential for property damage and loss of human life.





GYLP will work with their long-time partner, EaglePicher, to incorporate GYT's Gen III LSE134 lithium-ion cells into the battery system. GYLP and EaglePicher have partnered for over a decade and have been awarded numerous aerospace programs. The JPSS-2 battery is a 7.9 kWh, 29.6V system that integrates EaglePicher's successful GEOStar-3 and ICESat-2 lithium ion battery platforms to deliver a proven battery design.

Orbital ATK selected GS Yuasa & EaglePicher based on EaglePicher's expertise in battery design and manufacturing; GYT's LSE cell heritage, performance and reliability; and each company's extensive experience supporting US aerospace customers. "GYLP is pleased to continue our partnership with EaglePicher in support of another Orbital ATK satellite program" said Curtis Aldrich, Director of Business Development. "Selection for this program demonstrates Orbital ATK's continued confidence in GS Yuasa's lithium-ion technology to meet NOAA's requirements for schedule, performance and mission life."

"The strong partnership between GS Yuasa and EaglePicher has been a proven approach in providing the space industry with world-class battery performance" said Ron Nowlin, Vice President & General Manager of EaglePicher Aerospace. "We are excited to again be chosen by Orbital ATK in support of a space mission that is critical to the betterment of human life".

Source : EaglePicher Technologies, LLC - view original press release