UTC Signs Agreement with VAS Aero Services

Connects Customers to Quality Aftermarket Aircraft Parts

Airline operators seeking surplus parts can now turn to UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX ), for ready access to OEM-certified serviceable parts. Propelled by a strategic supply and distribution agreement with VAS Aero Services, a global leader in aviation logistics and aftermarket services, UTC Aerospace Systems is significantly improving parts availability to meet growing customer demand.

"This agreement enables us to provide our customers with more comprehensive, cost-effective options for servicing mature aircraft through an expanded inventory of nearly 1 million high-volume parts," said Ajay Agrawal , Vice President, Aftermarket, UTC Aerospace Systems. "As a leading OEM, we're in the best position to help our customers receive aftermarket aircraft parts that are certified to meet our exacting quality standards."





VAS Aero Services' inventory of in-demand parts are expected to translate to cost savings and improved efficiencies for UTC Aerospace Systems customers. Both companies have a global footprint with warehouses and distribution centers strategically positioned close to customers, allowing for quick turnaround and timely delivery of parts.

"We are delighted to support UTC Aerospace Systems in this aftermarket parts program. Our unique understanding of supply and demand for new and used serviceable parts, in addition to our worldwide distribution capabilities, will help us to provide the product and geographic reach required to deliver tangible value to customers," said Tommy Hughes , CEO, VAS Aero Services.

