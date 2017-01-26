Armored Vehicles USA Conference
- 27 March, 2017 - 29 March, 2017, Washington, DC, United States
Welcome to Armored Vehicles USA
Delivering overmatch capabilities to the force requires advanced user friendly technology coupled with well-led, well-trained soldiers. Combat vehicle's lethality, mobility and protection and integration with ground forces provide critical advantages in defeating potential threats, combating insurgents and establishing security.
Critical discussions will take place on ensuring overmatch capabilities through advancing protection to increase sustainment and solider survivability, the ultimate combination of armor, mobility and lethality to occur and integrating interoperable platforms to support communications and situational awareness, requirements and training a globally responsive force.
Global Armored Vehicles Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems Industry 2016 Market Research Report
Join us in Washington D.C. this March, to learn about where the future of armored vehicles is heading. This event will include expert speakers, informative workshops, and great sessions.
Topics for the 2017 Event
- Armor requirements and procurement processes
- Enhancing Survivability and Protection
- Improving Vehicle Mobility and Firepower
- case studies of armored vehicles in battlefield operations
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Meet the Speakers
- Lieutenant General John Murray, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8
- Lieutenant General Joseph DiSalvo, Military Deputy Commander, U.S. Army
- Major General Eric Wesley, Commanding General
- Major General Frank Muth, Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard
- Major General Bradley Spacy, Commander, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
- Colonel John Atkinson, Director, Fires and Maneuver Integration Division, Capabilities Development Directorate, CD&I, HQMC
- Colonel William Nuckols, Director, Mounted Requirements, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
- Colonel Jim "Jinx" Jenkins, Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Divisions
- Brigadier General Didi Benyoash, Head, Future Combat Vehicle Development Team (retired), Israel Ministry of Defense
- Joseph Welch, Technical Director, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisitions, Logistics, and Technology)
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Armoured Vehicles Middle East Conference
Apr 30 - May 1, 2017 - Amman, Jordan
Armored Vehicles USA Conference
Mar 27 - 29, 2017 - Washington, United States
Mobile Deployable Communications conference
Feb 2 - 3, 2017 - Warsaw, Poland
Armored Vehicles USA Conference
Mar 27 - 29, 2017 - Washington, United States
Land Forces Simulation & Training Conference
Feb 13 - 14, 2017 - London, United Kingdom