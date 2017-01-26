Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Jan 26, 2017

Armored Vehicles USA Conference

  • 27 March, 2017 - 29 March, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

Welcome to Armored Vehicles USA

Delivering overmatch capabilities to the force requires advanced user friendly technology coupled with well-led, well-trained soldiers. Combat vehicle's lethality, mobility and protection and integration with ground forces provide critical advantages in defeating potential threats, combating insurgents and establishing security.

Critical discussions will take place on ensuring overmatch capabilities through advancing protection to increase sustainment and solider survivability, the ultimate combination of armor, mobility and lethality to occur and integrating interoperable platforms to support communications and situational awareness, requirements and training a globally responsive force.


Join us in Washington D.C. this March, to learn about where the future of armored vehicles is heading. This event will include expert speakers, informative workshops, and great sessions.
 

Topics for the 2017 Event

  • Armor requirements and procurement processes
  • Enhancing Survivability and Protection
  • Improving Vehicle Mobility and Firepower
  • case studies of armored vehicles in battlefield operations

Meet the Speakers

  • Lieutenant General John Murray, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8
  • Lieutenant General Joseph DiSalvo, Military Deputy Commander, U.S. Army
  • Major General Eric Wesley, Commanding General
  • Major General Frank Muth, Program Manager, Saudi Arabian National Guard
  • Major General Bradley Spacy, Commander, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
  • Colonel John Atkinson, Director, Fires and Maneuver Integration Division, Capabilities Development Directorate, CD&I, HQMC
  • Colonel William Nuckols, Director, Mounted Requirements, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence
  • Colonel Jim "Jinx" Jenkins, Director of Science, Technology and Experiment Divisions
  • Brigadier General Didi Benyoash, Head, Future Combat Vehicle Development Team (retired), Israel Ministry of Defense
  • Joseph Welch, Technical Director, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisitions, Logistics, and Technology)

