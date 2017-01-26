Raytheon/Leonardo Team Withdraws from T-X Competition

Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) and Leonardo have decided not to jointly pursue the U.S. Air Force Advanced Pilot Training program, known as T-X. The companies released the following statement:

"In February 2016 , Raytheon and Leonardo announced their intent to team on the T-X pursuit. While we remain confident that the T-100 is a strong solution, our companies were unable to reach a business agreement that is in the best interest of the U.S. Air Force," said B.J. Boling , Raytheon spokesperson. "Consequently, Raytheon and Leonardo will not jointly pursue the T-X competition."





Source : Raytheon Corporation (NYSE: RTN) - view original press release