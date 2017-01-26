Texstars awarded EMD Contract from KAI for KF-X Fighter

Texstars LLC, a leading innovator and manufacturer of aerospace transparencies and plastics, was awarded a multi-year Engineering & Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI). Under the EMD contract and working closely with the KAI design team, Texstars will develop flight-qualified canopy and windshield transparencies for the single-seat and tandem-seat advanced multirole fighter aircraft.

Texstars will provide the KF-X fighter with bird-strike resistant transparencies with high-quality optics. The company's extensive manufacturing know-how will provide KAI with transparency systems that operate in the extreme flight conditions of the KF-X fighter while providing maximum survivability and pilot safety.





Texstars has significant experience providing single- and tandem-seat transparency configurations for a variety of platforms. Texstars co-developed the F-16 transparencies and has been the primary producer since 1977. The company is also a long-time supplier for the B-1B, B-2, E-2C/D, EA-6B, A-10, F-15 and many other fixed-wing aircraft.

