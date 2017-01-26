Roll-Royce to Power New High-speed Vessels for Italian Navy's Special Forces

Rolls-Royce has won a contract to supply engines and waterjets to power and propel two new high-speed vessels designed and built by Intermarine (Immsi Group) for the Italian Navy.

The construction of two high-speed multi-purpose units (UNPAV) has recently begun at Intermarine’s Sarzana shipyard.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Marine Composites Market 2016-2020

The vessels are more than 40 metres long, 8 metres wide and powered by three MTU 2000 series diesel engines connecting to three Kamewa S4 water jets.

The UNPAV will be used by the Operational Incursion Group (Gruppo Operativo Incursori or G.O.I), the Special Forces of the Italian Navy. The vessels will increase their capacity to strengthen maritime traffic control, combat human trafficking, undertake counter terror and anti-piracy operations and evacuate personnel from crisis areas.

The GOI is constantly called in to undertake sensitive and difficult tasks in crisis situations of evident strategic importance, responding decisively to urgent operational problems with dangerous political implications. The GOI constantly search for the best equipment on the market, in order to put its personnel in a position to carry out any mission entrusted to them.

Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce, President – Naval said: “We are proud to have been chosen to provide the best technologies for missions such as these. We invest to develop solutions best suited for just such complex naval operations as those undertaken by the GOI.”

The collaboration between Intermarine and Rolls-Royce continues with minesweeper programmes, for which Rolls-Royce provides super-silent stainless steel controllable pitch propellers from Kamewa, driven by MTU engines designed to be anti-magnetic and highly shock resistant. Rolls-Royce will also provide Tenfjord type steering gear.

“In Rolls-Royce we have a partner dedicated to understanding the needs of our client and capable of very competitive solutions,” said Livio Corghi, CEO of Intermarine. “Intermarine designs and builds military vessels in composite materials, aluminium and steel. The company’s composite Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs) are globally renowned and its fast patrol boats have been supplied to many of the most important navies in the world.”

Rolls-Royce marine products are in service with 70 navies in the world and on board more than 30,000 commercial ships. The company also operates service centres in over 30 countries worldwide supporting clients.

Source : Rolls Royce - view original press release