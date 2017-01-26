Ducommun Wins Additional Work from Airbus for A320neo

Award Expands Ducommun's Content on A320neo

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) ("Ducommun" or the "Company") today announced it has received a multiyear, multimillion dollar contract from Airbus to produce additional titanium structures for engine support and engine frames on the A320neo (new engine option) aircraft. The award increases Ducommun's content on the single-aisle jetliner. Ducommun will manufacture these titanium engine support structures using its proprietary hot forming and super-plastic forming processes at its operations center in Parsons, Kan.

"This award further demonstrates our support of Airbus with innovative, value-added structural solutions, and we are certainly pleased to see their continued confidence in our capabilities," said Stephen G. Oswald, president and chief executive officer. "We believe our expertise in a wide array of titanium forming technologies presents numerous opportunities for accelerated growth across the aerospace industry. This is a key area of strategic focus for Ducommun, and we are investing in technologies that will support our customers' changing requirements for their next generation aircraft."





