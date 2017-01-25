DoD Unmanned Systems Summit

''Advancing Unmanned Systems Capabilities in Multi-Domain Environments''

7 March, 2017 - 8 March, 2017, Arlington, VA, United States

Our DoD Unmanned Systems Summit is designed as an educational and training ''Town Hall'' forum, where thought leaders and key policy-makers across military and civilian organizations can come together for actionable discussions and debate. The Summit will offer a full spectrum viewpoint towards air/land/sea systems.



2017 Summit Topics Include

Current strategies to increase the interoperability of unmanned systems across multi-domain environments

Status of current research in autonomous and swarming capabilities

Enhancing Warfighter capabilities through autonomous multifunctional, mobile microsystems

Key focus areas for the DoD's Unmanned Systems Roadmap

Addressing frequency and bandwidth availability, link security, link ranges, and network infrastructure to ensure availability for operational/mission support of unmanned systems

Efforts to improve on-board data processing

Current status of research in autonomous capabilities

Near-term strategies to ensure that unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) have routine access to the National Air Space (NAS) needed for operations

Leveraging manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) operations to obtain a decisive competitive advantage in the combat environment





Why Attend?

Military Services and Operational Commands continuously look to unmanned systems in order to expand capabilities and maximize the success of operations across multi-domain environments. Accordingly, leaders within the US Military, Federal Government, industry, and academia are continuously tasked with providing the innovative strategies, concepts, and technologies needed to rapidly solve many of the current and foreseeable future challenges



From policy and procedures to requirements and technical capabilities, expanding the capabilities and strategic benefits of unmanned systems is not just about solving the near term challenges, but thinking beyond the abilities of today, to how and where these systems can be used in the fight for tomorrow.

2017 Speakers Include

Bindu Nair , Deputy Director, Human Systems, Training and Biosystems Directorate, OASD (R&E)

, Deputy Director, Human Systems, Training and Biosystems Directorate, OASD (R&E) BGen (Ret.) Frank Kelley , Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Unmanned Systems Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (RD&A)

, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy (DASN) for Unmanned Systems Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (RD&A) RADM Mark Darrah , USN, Program Executive Officer, PEO Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons

, USN, Program Executive Officer, PEO Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons BGen Julian D. Alford , USMC, Vice Chief of Naval Research & Commander, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab

, USMC, Vice Chief of Naval Research & Commander, Marine Corps Warfighting Lab Michael Novak , SES, Acting Director, Unmanned Warfare Systems (OPNAV N99)

, SES, Acting Director, Unmanned Warfare Systems (OPNAV N99) Bob Sadowski , SES, Robotics Senior Research Scientist, Research, Technology and Integration Directorate, TARDEC

, SES, Robotics Senior Research Scientist, Research, Technology and Integration Directorate, TARDEC Bryan McVeigh , Project Manager, Force Projection, PEO Combat Support & Combat Service Support

