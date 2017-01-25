Triumph Awarded Contract for Trent XWB Engine Components

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) finalized an eight-year agreement with Rolls Royce to supply thrust links for the Trent XWB engine program. Triumph Precision Components will deliver the first components in 2019 following a two-year development period in which Triumph Integrated Systems will perform structural tests for the thrust link components.

“This contract with Rolls Royce demonstrates how Triumph businesses work together to meet the needs of our customer as One Triumph,” said Rick Rosenjack, executive vice president of Triumph Precision Components. “We look forward to supporting the Trent XWB engine program for many years to come.”





Thrust links are critical structural components used to transfer thrust loads from the engine casing to the aircraft structure. Strength, weight, and reliability are critical features of these components, and the Toronto facility of Triumph Precision Components has been manufacturing thrust links of various designs for the past 20 years.

Triumph Precision Components produces close-tolerance parts to customer designs and model-based definition, including a wide range of aluminum, hard metal and composite structure capabilities. Capabilities include complex machining and turning, sheet metal fabrication, forming, advanced composite and interior structures, joining processes such as welding, autoclave bonding and conventional mechanical fasteners and a variety of special processes including super plastic titanium forming, aluminum and titanium chemical milling and surface treatments.

Triumph Integrated Systems provides integrated solutions including design, development and support of proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs. Capabilities include hydraulic, mechanical and electro-mechanical actuation, power and control; complete suite of aerospace gearbox solutions including engine accessory gearboxes and helicopter transmissions; active and passive heat exchange technology; fuel pumps, fuel metering units and Full Authority Digital Electronic Control fuel systems; hydro-mechanical and electromechanical primary and secondary flight controls; and a broad spectrum of surface treatment options.

