O2 and BAE Systems Join Forces to Protect Customers from Cybercrime

The partnership expands O2’s existing capabilities in the cyber security space and adds BAE Systems’ strong heritage of security and defence expertise

O2 has joined forces with global defence and security leader BAE Systems to provide an all-encompassing ‘device to cloud’ cyber security proposition for enterprise customers.





The flexible service can align easily to a customer’s network and processes either as a stand-alone security solution or in conjunction with the O2 Gateway proposition, the UK’s first truly integrated network that brings together mobile, fixed and Wi-Fi networks on a single platform.

This new partnership will provide O2 customers with access to both the Managed Security Services and Cyber Technical Service capabilities available from BAE Systems extensive portfolio.

Billy D’Arcy, Managing Director, Enterprise & Public Sector Business, Telefonica O2 UK said:

“The ever changing cyber landscape means businesses need to be at the forefront of security research and development to help protect their customers in the best way possible.

Our customers tell us that cyber-crime is among their top security concerns. This partnership enables us to expand our security offering, providing access to BAE Systems unparalleled cyber security expertise to help customers further mitigate risk, prevent fraud and provide more security for their own customers.”

Dr Scott Mcvicar, General Manager EMEA, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, said:

“We are working arm in arm with O2 to help defend businesses from cybercrime. Our enterprise managed security solution protects any internet enabled device, and always has a human in the loop when it comes to threat detection and remediation. This ensures we can help to identify threats for O2 customers before they become business critical issues.”

The partnership brings together BAE Systems’ 20 years of world-leading cyber expertise and O2’s customer-led focus. O2 is the first and only mobile operator in the UK able to guarantee its customers that it meets all the stringent security measures required to achieve government defined CAS(T) certification, and has been ranked number one for customer service satisfaction by Ofcom for seven years in a row. It will expand O2’s existing security portfolio covering Mobility, Infrastructure, Cyber Security and Advanced Security Operations Centre in anticipation of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which comes into effect in May 2018.

