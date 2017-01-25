Telephonics Receives 1st Production Order from FAA for CTD

Telephonics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF), announced today that it has received production orders for thirty-four Common Terminal Digitizer (CTD) systems from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). CTD supports the FAAs Next Gen initiative so that Airport Surveillance Radar (ASR-8), Air Traffic Control Beacon Interrogator (ATCBI-5) and Mode S radar systems can interface to the modernized Standard Terminal Automation Replacement Systems (STARS) Air Traffic Control Systems (ATCs) installed in TRACON facilities and control towers throughout the U.S. This production order contract, along with the development program, has a funded value of $22.7 million to date. The FAA awarded the CTD program to Telephonics in 2014 as a multi-year contract that includes four future ordering periods and supports the agency's Terminal Automation Modernization Replacement (TAMR) program.

Telephonics developed the CTD system to process and convert radar signals from the legacy ASR-8 and Beacon ATC radar systems to the latest digital data standards required by STARS, which are being installed throughout the U.S.





The CTD system will provide radar data or digitized real-time aircraft positions, identification and weather data to the TAMR system for display to U.S. air traffic controllers, enabling them to monitor the skies more effectively and enhance air traffic safety.

"We are extremely pleased to transition successfully into the production and delivery phase of our partnership with the FAA," said Mike Beltrani, Vice President and General Manager, Communications and Surveillance Systems. "This recent development places Telephonics firmly on the FAA's roadmap for Air Traffic Management modernization, which we anticipate will provide additional opportunities to deploy civilian and military radar upgrades throughout U.S. and global ATC centers."

