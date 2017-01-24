Automated ISR Symposium

Operationalizing Intelligence in Support of Warfighting Dominance

14 February, 2017 - 15 February, 2017, Alexandria, VA, United States

Across the intelligence community the challenge facing all analysts is the volume of information collected. Our Automated Intelligence Symposium will provide an updated perspective from critical organizations that require advanced tools and techniques to ensure analysts are able to exploit dramatically increased ISR data.

''This '' ISR '' capability has revolutionized intelligence. It's enabled the ''find, fix, finish, analyze, and repeat...''

*The Honorable James Clapper, Director of National Intelligence, 2014 Automated ISR Symposium

New Topics for 2017 Include:

Delivering enhanced ISR capability and capacity to meet the needs of the warfighter

Allocation of ISR capabilities to satisfy strategic/high priority combatant command and national intelligence capabilities

Why Should you Attend the 2017 Symposium:

The 2017 Automated ISR Symposium will focus on optimizing ISR asset tasking, collection, processing, exploitation, and dissemination to support critical DoD and IC operations.

With ever increasing need for ISR data, operators are demanding increased ISR capability as well as greater efficiency in PED to ensure timely and accurate intelligence information. Today the Armed Services and intelligence agencies must continue to enhance ISR capabilities through continued process improvement and automation to ensure the IC and DoD operate as effectively as possible.

The 2017 Symposium will address the continuing demand for ISR capability and how the Services and IC will deliver this critical capability to the Warfighter.

Our team specializes in the extensive research and development of our Summits' content and focus areas, and we will assemble the most respected minds in human and technical intelligence analysis from ISR leaders to key policy-makers across military and civilian offices. Our non-partisan approach allows us to reach across all services and organizations to bring together a truly holistic group of decision makers and solution providers.

2017 Confirmed Speakers Include:

RADM Brett Heimbigner, USN, Deputy Director for ISR Operations, Joint Staff J-32

USN, Deputy Director for ISR Operations, Joint Staff J-32 Maj Gen Thomas Geary , USAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR, HQAF/A2

, USAF, Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR, HQAF/A2 MG Scott Berrier , USA, Commanding General, US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca

, USA, Commanding General, US Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca Maj Gen Linda Urrutia-Varhall , USAF, Director of Operations, NGA

, USAF, Director of Operations, NGA MG Kirk Vollmecke , USA, PEO, IEW&S

, USA, PEO, IEW&S Terry Mitchell , Director, Plans and Integration Directorate, HQDA G-2

Source : ASDEvents