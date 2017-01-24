Sustainment and Contractor Logistics Support for AH-64D Apache Helicopters

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Kuwait for sustainment and contractor logistics support for AH-64D Apache Helicopters. The estimated cost is $400 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of Kuwait has requested the sale of support equipment and services for its AH-64D Apache helicopters, to include: Apache Maintainer unit support, Depot Level support, training devices, helmets, simulators, generators, transportation, wheeled vehicles and organization equipment, spare and repair parts, support equipment, tools and test equipment, technical data and publications, personnel training and training equipment, United States Government and contractor engineering, technical, and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistics support. The total overall estimated value is $400 million.





The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy and national security of the U.S by helping to improve the security of a Major Non-NATO Ally that has been and continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in the Middle East region. Kuwait plays a large role in U.S. efforts to advance stability in the Middle East, providing basing, access, and transit for U.S. forces in the region.

Kuwait requires continued support for equipment already procured to ensure national security interests and objectives are met. The defense articles maintained are used solely by the Ministry of Defense to protect the sovereign border and to conduct operations and training to include joint exercises with the U.S. military.

Kuwait will be able to absorb this additional equipment and support into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The U.S. companies potentially involved in the sale are Boeing, Mesa, AZ; Longbow Limited, Orlando, FL/Owego, NY (Joint Venture between Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman); Lockheed Martin, Orlando, FL; and DynCorp International, Fort Worth, TX. There are no known offset agreements for the sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of four (4) U.S. Government representatives and sixty-five (65) contractor representatives in country for up to five year.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

Source : Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) - view original press release