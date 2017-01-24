Gulfstream G280 Earns Significant Overwater Record

Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. today announced that its Gulfstream G280 aircraft recently set a speed record between Carlsbad, California, and Kalaoa, Hawaii, completing the overwater flight in just 4 hours and 47 minutes.

The super mid-sized business jet covered the 2,257 nautical miles/4,180 kilometers from McClellan-Palomar Airport to Kona International Airport at a brisk Mach 0.84.





“Flying from California to Hawaii involves crossing one of the longest isolated overwater stretches in the world, and the G280 can do that with ease, even after departing the short runway at Carlsbad,” said Scott Neal, senior vice president, Worldwide Sales, Gulfstream. “The class-leading performance of the G280 means this aircraft can connect cities other aircraft in the class just can’t, including flying reliably from London to New York.”

The G280, which has earned 57 speed records since its November 2012 entry into service, can fly eight passengers 3,600 nm/6,667 km at Mach 0.80.

The city-pair record, which was approved by U.S. National Aeronautic Association, was sent to the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale in Switzerland for recognition as a world record.

Source : Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. - view original press release