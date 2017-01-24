Orbital ATK to Supply Ammunition to US Army and International Allies

Company Continues as Leading NSA Supplier since Program Start

Orbital ATK (NYSE: OA), a global leader in aerospace and defense technologies, announced today that it has been awarded a $50 million order from the U.S. government to supply non-U.S. standard ammunition (NSA) for the Department of Defense in support of international allies. The U.S. government awarded the order to Orbital ATK under Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity and Basic Ordering Agreement contracts.

Orbital ATK has been a leading supplier to the government’s NSA program since the program’s inception in 2008. The company’s expertise in program, technical and supply chain management, and a worldwide team of proven suppliers has made Orbital ATK a reliable provider of NSA products to the United States and its allies. Including this award, Orbital ATK received orders under the NSA program of more than $200 million in 2016.





Orbital ATK is the operator of the U.S. Army’s Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri, where it is the largest manufacturer of small caliber ammunition for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Orbital ATK’s Defense Systems Group is an industry leader in providing innovative and affordable precision and strike weapons, advanced propulsion and hypersonics, missile components across air-, sea- and land-based systems, ammunition and related energetic products.

