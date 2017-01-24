Terry Crimmins Named President of BAE Electronic Systems Sector

BAE Systems, Inc. today announced that Terry Crimmins has been appointed president of the Electronic Systems sector, based in Nashua, New Hampshire.

In the role, Crimmins joins the executive leadership team of BAE Systems, Inc., led by President and CEO Jerry DeMuro.





“Terry brings diverse experience in technology development, program execution, business development, sector strategy, and line leadership during his 15-year tenure with Electronic Systems,” said DeMuro. “He is well qualified to provide the strong leadership and vision that will enable the sector to maintain its momentum and market-leading positions across an extensive portfolio of programs.”

Since joining BAE Systems in 2001, Crimmins has held numerous roles across Electronic Systems. Most recently, he was vice president and deputy general manager of the sector and previously led the company’s Survivability, Targeting, and Sensing Solutions business. Prior to 2001, Crimmins held management positions in both the consumer and medical electronics industries. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Cornell University.

Crimmins succeeds Tom Arseneault, who has transitioned full time to chief operating officer (COO) of BAE Systems, Inc., headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. In his role as COO, Arseneault oversees critical programs and the execution of key corporate initiatives. He also now leads the company’s Strategy and Corporate Development team, following the retirement of Doug Belair.

In addition, Scott Howat has joined the company and has assumed the role of senior vice president of Finance at BAE Systems, Inc., succeeding Guy Montminy, who has returned to Electronic Systems as senior vice president and deputy general manager of the sector. Howat was most recently vice president and chief financial officer at General Dynamics Information Technology, where he led the financial, facilities, security, and procurement operations. Prior to his work in the defense sector, he spent eight years in the communications industry following several years of experience as an audit professional with Ernst & Young.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release