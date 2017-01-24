74K Persistent Threat Detection System (PTDS) Aerostats FMS to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for 74K Persistent Threat Detection System (PTDS) Aerostats and related equipment, support, and training. The estimated cost is $525 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested a possible sale of ten (10) 74K Persistent Threat Detection System (PTDS) Aerostats; fourteen (14) Ground Moving Target Indicator (GMTI) Radars; twenty-six (26) MX-20 Electro-Optic Infrared (EO/IR) Cameras; and ten (10) Communications Intelligence (COMINT) Sensors. Also included are the Mooring systems with powered tether with embedded fiber optics; Ground Control Systems (GCS); associated installation hardware; special tools and test equipment; Basic Issue Items (BII); program management support; verification testing; systems technical support; transportation; spare and repair parts; communications equipment; operators and maintenance manuals; personnel training and training equipment; tool and test equipment; repair and return; publications and technical documentation; Quality Assurance Team (QAT); U.S. Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services; in-country Field Service Representatives (FSR); and other related elements of logistics and program support. Total estimated program cost is $525 million.





This proposed sale will enhance the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United State by helping to improve the security of an important ally which has been and continues to be a leading contributor of political stability and economic progress in the Middle East. This sale will increase the Royal Saudi Land Force’s interoperability with U.S. forces and conveys U.S. commitment to Saudi Arabia’s security and armed forces.

The proposed sale will improve Saudi Arabia’s capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure. Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing these systems into its armed forces.

The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

The prime contractor is unknown at this time. There are no known offset agreements in connect with this potential sale.

Implementation of this proposed sale will require the U.S. Government or contractor representative to travel to the Kingdom of Sadia Arabia for a period of six (6) years for de-processing/fielding, system checkout and new equipment training, as well as provide the support of in-country FSRs and operators.

There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.

This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

