Military Additive Manufacturing Summit
- Leveraging Innovative 3D Printing Capabilities to Strengthen America's Defense
- 7 February, 2017 - 8 February, 2017, Tampa, FL, United States
This educational forum will engage The Department of Defense, Federal Government agencies, academia, and solution providers in a collaborative discussion that further explores the tremendous role that additive manufacturing will play within the US defense industry.
Topics for February 2017 Summit
- Opportunities for Delivering Innovative and Responsive Additive Manufacturing Technology to Warfighters and DoD Components
- Near-term Additive Manufacturing Initiatives to Create Self-Sufficient Repair and Maintenance Capabilities in Space
- Leveraging Additive Manufacturing Technologies to Transform the Maintenance and Logistics Supply Chain
- Reducing Storage, Waste, and the Need to Forecast Supply Chain Capacity in Advance
- Leveraging Additive Manufacturing Technologies to Expedite the Development of Prototypes for Engineering and Design Purposes
- Improving the Functionality of 3D Printed Parts and Equipment through Additive Manufacturing Capabilities
- Near-term Acquisition and Research Focus Areas for Additive Manufacturing within the DoD Enterprise
Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2017-2021
Why You Should Attend The Military Additive Manufacturing Summit
The Department of Defense is exploring innovative ways to provide Warfighters with the parts and supplies they need during an era of budget constraints, aging equipment, and growing international complexity. To further reduce acquisition and production costs, the US Government has invested a substantial amount of time, effort, and money into developing a potentially game-changing new industrial technology, known as additive manufacturing.
Additive Manufacturing, or 3D Printing, has the potential to provide the US Military with the ability to drastically reduce the maintenance and sustainment costs of equipment, improve overall mission readiness, decrease the amount of storage needed for spare parts, and deliver increased operational flexibility to Warfighters in the deployed environment. Providing the US Military with the ability to manufacture parts on-demand not only strengthens military units’ ability to become more self-sufficient, it fundamentally transforms the defense industrial complex as we know it.
Join us for this year's Military Additive Manufacturing Summit as we discuss the opportunities and challenges that the DoD faces as it expands the role of additive manufacturing within the defense industrial enterprise.
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Confirmed Speakers Include:
- General Ellen Pawlikowski, USAF, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command
- Vice Admiral Philip H. Cullom, USN, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Fleet Readiness and Logistics
- LtGen Michael G. Dana, USMC, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics
- Jerry McGinn, Principal Deputy Director, MIBP, OUSD AT&L
- MG Edward F. Dorman III, USA, Director, J4 Logistics & Engineering, CENTCOM
- RADM Vincent Griffith, USN, Director, Operations, Defense Logistics Agency
- Michael A. Bieri, SES, Director, Engineering Directorate, US Army AMRDEC
- Anthony Cifone, SES, Deputy Assistant Commander, Research and Engineering, Naval Air Systems Command
- Marilyn Gaska, Chair, America Makes Maintenance and Sustainment Advisory Group, America Makes
- Michael Guinn, Advanced Manufacturing Lead, Acquisition Agility, US Special Operations Command
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
International Military Helicopter 2017 Conference
Jan 31 - Feb 2, 2017 - London, United Kingdom