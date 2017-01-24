Military Additive Manufacturing Summit

Leveraging Innovative 3D Printing Capabilities to Strengthen America's Defense

7 February, 2017 - 8 February, 2017, Tampa, FL, United States

This educational forum will engage The Department of Defense, Federal Government agencies, academia, and solution providers in a collaborative discussion that further explores the tremendous role that additive manufacturing will play within the US defense industry.

Topics for February 2017 Summit

Opportunities for Delivering Innovative and Responsive Additive Manufacturing Technology to Warfighters and DoD Components

Technology to Warfighters and DoD Components Near-term Additive Manufacturing Initiatives to Create Self-Sufficient Repair and Maintenance Capabilities in Space

Initiatives to Create Self-Sufficient Repair and Maintenance Capabilities in Space Leveraging Additive Manufacturing Technologies to Transform the Maintenance and Logistics Supply Chain

Technologies to Transform the Maintenance and Logistics Supply Chain Reducing Storage, Waste, and the Need to Forecast Supply Chain Capacity in Advance

Leveraging Additive Manufacturing Technologies to Expedite the Development of Prototypes for Engineering and Design Purposes

Technologies to Expedite the Development of Prototypes for Engineering and Design Purposes Improving the Functionality of 3D Printed Parts and Equipment through Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Capabilities Near-term Acquisition and Research Focus Areas for Additive Manufacturing within the DoD Enterprise





Why You Should Attend The Military Additive Manufacturing Summit

The Department of Defense is exploring innovative ways to provide Warfighters with the parts and supplies they need during an era of budget constraints, aging equipment, and growing international complexity. To further reduce acquisition and production costs, the US Government has invested a substantial amount of time, effort, and money into developing a potentially game-changing new industrial technology, known as additive manufacturing.

Additive Manufacturing, or 3D Printing, has the potential to provide the US Military with the ability to drastically reduce the maintenance and sustainment costs of equipment, improve overall mission readiness, decrease the amount of storage needed for spare parts, and deliver increased operational flexibility to Warfighters in the deployed environment. Providing the US Military with the ability to manufacture parts on-demand not only strengthens military units’ ability to become more self-sufficient, it fundamentally transforms the defense industrial complex as we know it.

Join us for this year's Military Additive Manufacturing Summit as we discuss the opportunities and challenges that the DoD faces as it expands the role of additive manufacturing within the defense industrial enterprise.

Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference

Confirmed Speakers Include:

General Ellen Pawlikowski , USAF, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command

, USAF, Commander, Air Force Materiel Command Vice Admiral Philip H. Cullom , USN, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Fleet Readiness and Logistics

, USN, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations, Fleet Readiness and Logistics LtGen Michael G. Dana , USMC, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics

, USMC, Deputy Commandant, Installations and Logistics Jerry McGinn , Principal Deputy Director, MIBP, OUSD AT&L

, Principal Deputy Director, MIBP, OUSD AT&L MG Edward F. Dorman III , USA, Director, J4 Logistics & Engineering, CENTCOM

, USA, Director, J4 Logistics & Engineering, CENTCOM RADM Vincent Griffith , USN, Director, Operations, Defense Logistics Agency

, USN, Director, Operations, Defense Logistics Agency Michael A. Bieri , SES, Director, Engineering Directorate, US Army AMRDEC

, SES, Director, Engineering Directorate, US Army AMRDEC Anthony Cifone , SES, Deputy Assistant Commander, Research and Engineering, Naval Air Systems Command

, SES, Deputy Assistant Commander, Research and Engineering, Naval Air Systems Command Marilyn Gaska , Chair, America Makes Maintenance and Sustainment Advisory Group, America Makes

, Chair, America Makes Maintenance and Sustainment Advisory Group, America Makes Michael Guinn , Advanced Manufacturing Lead, Acquisition Agility, US Special Operations Command

