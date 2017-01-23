Vector Aerospace Signs Rolls-Royce T56 Support Contract

With Major European Government

Vector Aerospace Corporation, a global independent provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with a major European government for the overhaul of Rolls-Royce T56 turboprop engines. The contract, which has a multi-year term, covers the overhaul of T56 engines, modules, components and accessories.

Simon Jones, Vice President - Business Development at Vector Aerospace, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to win this contract, and are looking forward to working closely with this customer over the coming years. This success once again highlights Vector Aerospace’s position as an industry-leading Rolls-Royce Authorised Maintenance Centre for the T56 engine family, and further strengthens our global position within the market. Our comprehensive range of in-house repair schemes for high-cost engine components, combined with our competitive rates and turnaround times, ensures that we can deliver a product which meets our customers’ budget expectations without sacrificing quality.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Engines Sales Market Report 2016

The Rolls-Royce T56/501-D engine is installed on a variety of aircraft, including Lockheed Martin's C 130/L-100 Hercules transport family and P-3 Orion anti-submarine warfare platform, as well as Northrop Grumman's E-2 Hawkeye early warning aircraft.

Source : Vector Aerospace