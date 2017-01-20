Newsletter Subscription


Friday, Jan 20, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > Market Forecast indicates Military UAV market to grow with CAGR of 38.7%


Market Forecast indicates Military UAV market to grow with CAGR of 38.7%

The global military UAV market is projected to grow to USD 13.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2016 to 2022. Where the MUAV/MAVs are dominant in terms of units delivered and the UCAVs in terms value.

In recent years, there has been a growing use by militaries around the world of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, more popularly known as drones. More than 10,000 UAVs are now operated or coming into service with militaries around the world. Their increased usage has mostly been driven by the operational experience of the US and Israel, as well as recent operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) tasks with the US leading the way in terms of spending on research, procurement and support. Other countries are gaining and developing their own platforms in part to enhance their military intelligence capabilities, or as some exercise in national prestige to develop their own defense and aerospace industries.

Read More on Market-Forecast.com


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Payloads & Subsystems Market Report 2016-2026

 

 

Source : Market Forecast

Published on ASDNews: Jan 20, 2017

 

More Unmanned Systems News

UAS West Symposium

Mar 7 - 8, 2017 - San Diego, United States

Register More info


More Military Aircraft News

Airborne ISR & C2 Battle Management 2017 Conference

Mar 14 - 16, 2017 - London, United Kingdom

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk