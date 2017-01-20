42 Fokker aircraft transactions in 2016

26 Fokker 50s and 16 Fokker 100s placed with 8 existing and 6 new operators

GKN Aerospace’s Fokker business announces that a total of 42 Fokker aircraft were placed in 2016 compared with 50 transactions in 2015. At the start of 2017 approximately 400 Fokker aircraft were operational worldwide. The fleet of Fokker aircraft has earned a reputation for advanced technology, comfort, operational reliability, low noise levels, durability and continued support.

In Australia, Network Aviation, a Qantas subsidiary, purchased 3 more Fokker 100s increasing its Fokker 100 fleet size to 17. The Fokker 100s are increasingly used for regular public transport (RPT) in addition to operating on more traditional fly-in, fly-out routes (FIFO) in support of natural resources’ industries. Air Niugini is taking delivery of various Fokker 70s, all of which will have WiFi installed by Fokker Services Asia. Australasia has been rapidly expanding its Fokker jet fleet.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military Aircraft Modernization and Upgrade and Retrofit Market 2017-2021

In Europe the Slovak Government purchased 2 Fokker 100 Executive Jets (F100EJ) from MJet, replacing various Soviet-era jets, while an undisclosed lessor purchased 1 Fokker 100. Both are new customers. There has also been a strong demand for wet leases from various traditional Fokker 100 operators. In Belgium, VLM, under new ownership, has acquired 7 Fokker 50s.

A total of 15 Fokker 50s went to various operators in East Africa, including 7 with start-up airline Aero-Pioneer in Tanzania. The Fokker 50s renowned durability and capability to operate from unpaved strips have been great assets in the typically harsh operating environments in Africa.

In Latin America Air Panama is growing its Fokker 50 fleet from 5 to 8 through the acquisition of 3 Fokker 50’s from US lessor Jetstream while Insel Air added1 Fokker 50 to its fleet.

In North America JMW purchased 6 Fokker 100’s from Ocean Air.

‘‘Low operating costs, aircraft longevity and comprehensive support remain key elements in all of the deals in 2016. Going forward we’re seeing a healthy demand for Fokker 70s which are becoming available this year, as well as continued supply and demand for both Fokker 50s and Fokker 100s” says Fokker Services’ Director of Aircraft Remarketing Peter van Oostrum.

Fokker does not sell nor lease Fokker aircraft. It facilitates placements by sellers and lessors through its FLYFokker program and remarketing services, in addition to providing comprehensive support to Fokker aircraft operators throughout the world.

Source : Fokker Technologies - view original press release