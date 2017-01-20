Contract Modification for M783 Mortar Fuze

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that it has been awarded a $32 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to supply the M783 Point Detonating/Delay (PD/DLY) Mortar Fuze. The contract was awarded under a Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, and the purchased equipment will be used by an international customer.

“The M783 is an advanced mortar fuze that provides a new level of safety and demonstrated field reliability in excess of 99 percent to the warfighter,” said Rich Hunter, President of L3 Fuzing & Ordnance Systems (L3 FOS). “We have produced more than 1.5 million of these fuzes, and this contract affirms L3’s ongoing commitment to deliver cost-effective, innovative solutions to the U.S. Army and its international allies.”

The M783 is the U.S. Army’s next-generation, NATO-standard electronic PD/DLY fuze for mortars and is used to support close-range, indirect fire support to infantry units in combat operations. Work on this program will be done by L3 FOS, which is part of the Precision Engagement & Training sector within the Electronic Systems business segment. All work is expected to be completed by February 2018.

L3 FOS specializes in the development and manufacture of advanced fuzing products, sensors and safety devices. These products are utilized in numerous artillery, mortar and air-dropped munitions, as well as rockets, missiles and other advanced weapon systems. To learn more about L3 FOS, please visit the Company’s website at www.L3T.com/FOS .

