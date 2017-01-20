ATLAS, ViaSat Break Ground on ViaSat's New Texas Facility

ATLAS – the master-planned d­­evelopment situated at the epicenter of the Texas A&M Biocorridor, and ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global broadband services and technology company – conducted a formal groundbreaking ceremony today for ViaSat’s new Texas facility.

Set to be completed by mid-2018, the 89,000-square-foot complex will sit on 8.6 acres within ATLAS and is expected to house more than 200 ViaSat employees. The ViaSat team located in Bryan/College Station will primarily focus on the Company’s Managed Wi-Fi services business, which extends the reach of broadband internet connections with hotspots for both single and multi-site networks.





The new ViaSat facility in ATLAS will be located next to Cashion Lake, in proximity to Nutrabolt, iBio, FujiFilm Diosynth Biotechnologies and the soon-to-be completed The Stella Hotel. ViaSat is the first global technology company to move a facility to ATLAS, enabling the Company to support its expected growth in an integrated, collaborative and amenity-rich environment.

Among the luminaries who attended the groundbreaking ceremony included: ATLAS and Traditions Development Principal Spencer Clements; Cody Catalena, ViaSat’s Vice President and General Manager of Wireless Services Business; Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson; College Station Mayor Dr. Karl Mooney; and Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

“Breaking ground at our new facility in ATLAS officially gives rise to new opportunities for ViaSat – as we look to build our presence and expertise within the Bryan/College Station technology, engineering and research communities,” Catalena says. “Our goal is to build an office space that elevates ViaSat’s spirit of innovation and supports our growth initiatives while capitalizing on the amenity and wellness-friendly environment ATLAS has created.”

“We are happy to welcome a global powerhouse like ViaSat to the growing number of best-in-class companies that have chosen ATLAS for their Bryan/College Station corporate campus,” adds Clements. “These leading-edge organizations want to locate within a collaborative, wellness-focused planned community that will help attract and retain the best and brightest talent.”

In addition to the new facility in ATLAS, ViaSat has other ties to Texas. In 2016, Dallas-based American Airlines selected ViaSat to provide in-flight Wi-Fi to hundreds of its aircraft. American is the latest commercial airline to use ViaSat as an in-flight Wi-Fi provider, joining domestic airlines: JetBlue, Virgin America and United Airlines, as well as international airlines: EL AL Israel Airlines, Finnair, SAS and Qantas.

