GECAS Asset Management Services acquires 737NG inventory

GECAS Asset Management Services has entered an agreement with Air Berlin to acquire the airline’s entire inventory of 737NG material, including both rotables and expendables.

“Most components will be available for immediate shipment to our customers,” said Stefan Haynes, Global Commercial Leader for GECAS Asset Management Services. “We will soon have everything, nose to tail, that an operator of this popular aircraft type needs. This purchase represents an exciting opportunity for GECAS AMS to continue our relationship with Air Berlin while bolstering our 737NG stock and increasing our service capability.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Spherical Bearings for Aerospace Industry Analysis & Forecast Report 2016-2021

The material will be located at AMS’ warehouse locations in the USA, UK and Singapore.

Source : General Electric - view original press release