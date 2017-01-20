Servowatch to supply 2 more Royal Navy OPVs with its most advanced IPMS

As military vessels become even more complex it becomes critical that integrated systems work under the strictest of conditions and are proven and extremely reliable. Servowatch, a leading UK supplier of advanced integrated ship control systems, is supplying its Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS) to the initial three River-class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) built by BAE Systems Naval Ships for the UK Royal Navy. It has also secured a second contract for the supply of its IPMS systems to TAMAR and SPEY, a further two vessels announced by the Government in the Strategic Defence and Security Review in November 2015.

Servowatch Systems’ scope of supply comprises an IPMS control and monitoring package for the vessels’ propulsion, power generation, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning, fire-detection, tank gauging systems and auxiliaries’ services. “With military vessels increasing in complexity, systems integration is key to ensuring the functionality of critical components. Servowatch has introduced its most powerful IPMS solution allowing more commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) product integration. It reduces platform cost, integration time and commissioning, whilst retaining the survivability and power of the original Servowatch product,” says Andrew Burns, Sales and Marketing Director, Servowatch. “We are very much looking forward to continuing our work with BAE Systems Naval Ships’ own teams of experts to enhance the capability, service and support that the company delivers to the Royal Navy’s specified requirements, “he adds.





The UK-headquartered company has invested heavily in the design and development of the next generation IPMS systems. Designed to commercial or military standards, principally for naval or larger complex commercial vessels, Servowatch offers a range of bespoke solutions to provide propulsion, electrical and auxiliary plant management from multifunction workstations with automation programmed into the system.

The vessels will be modified version of a proven OPV design already in service with the Brazilian Navy and Royal Thai Navy with more storage, accommodation facilities and a flight deck capable of operating the latest Merlin Helicopters. Manufacture of the first four ships is already underway at BAE Systems’ Glasgow facilities. .

Source : Servowatch