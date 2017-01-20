Vector Aerospace expands ADS-B STC upgrade to include light category helicopters

Vector Aerospace, a global independent provider of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, has received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval to extend its ADS-B solutions to cover the Airbus Helicopters H120/EC120, H125/AS350, H130/EC130 and H135/EC135 series, with operators able to choose from either the L3 Lynx NGT-9000 or Garmin GTX-345 transponders.

The L-3 ADS-B In/Out retrofit upgrade features an intuitive, panel-mounted touch-screen transponder which replaces the aircraft’s existing unit. Should console or cockpit space be a challenge, Vector also offers a remotely mounted transceiver with a compact cockpit control head.





Both ADS-B solutions offer ADS-B In/Out, internal GPS, 1090 MHz extended squitter and UAT ADS-B In, along with Wi-Fi enabling for use with portable electronic devices (PEDs). Installation of this ADS-B retrofit can be undertaken easily, with the associated aircraft downtime ranging from one day for simple configurations to a maximum of two days for more complex work.

“We have had tremendous traction with our ADS-B solution as of late, and adding the light category Airbus Helicopters series to our expanding list of ADS-B helicopter platforms has better equipped us to meet our customers’ needs,” commented Elvis Moniz, Vice President, Business Development - Airframe & Avionics Solutions at Vector Aerospace. “As the ADS-B regulatory compliance mandate date continues to draw closer, our goal is to provide customers with cost-effective solutions which are globally accepted and which can be installed with minimal downtime. Meeting the regulatory-driven safety requirements with quality products supported by exceptional customer service continues to be paramount for us.”

Vector also plans to have the two ADS-B solutions certified in South America and Europe this year.

Vector Aerospace offers over 35 modern STCs for the Airbus Helicopters AS332 L/L1 and H125/AS350, Bell Helicopter 206, 212, 412, UH-1H, 427 and 430, Leonardo Helicopters AW139, and Sikorsky S-76 and S-61 series helicopters. Vector is currently in the process of finalizing FAA STC approval for a retrofittable AS350/EC130 series crash resistant fuel tank developed in cooperation with Robertson Fuel Systems.

Source : Vector Aerospace