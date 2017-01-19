US Export Controls with REFORM CHANGES Seminar

20 February, 2017 - 23 February, 2017, Orlando, FL, United States

This seminar series provides both novice and experienced export compliance professionals with a comprehensive education on complying with regulations administered by the US Departments of State, Commerce & Treasury, and what the recent and coming changes mean for their compliance programs.

Export Control Reform (ECR) changes have relaxed the controls on some defense-related items and technology, but made complying with the regulations even more complicated. Companies whose items were previously controlled by the ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) will now need to learn the ins and outs of the EAR (Export Administration Regulations) as some items have shifted from the USML to the CCL.





TWO BACK-TO-BACK SEMINARS:

EAR & OFAC Commercial & Military Export Controls - 2-DAY SEMINAR - February 20-21, 2017

ITAR Defense Trade Controls - 2-DAY SEMINAR - February 22-23, 2017

''Great! I will definitely recommend this course throughout Lockheed Martin - especially liked the whole ''ITAR perspective'' in addressing commerce issues and jurisdiction issues in product classification.''

Catherine Walters-Shaw, Manager Export/Import, Lockheed Martin, Chicago, IL 2009 US Export Controls Seminar

Speakers

JOHN R. BLACK is a Principal of BSG Consulting and has been involved in US export and trade control matters since 1984. He advises US and foreign companies, law firms and governments on US export controls and has earned a reputation as one of the leading experts in the field. From 1984–88 he worked for the US Commerce Department, where he wrote the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and interpreted it for government and industry. He uses his comprehensive knowledge of the US rules that impact military and commercial companies to help his clients stay in compliance without missing legitimate business opportunities. He has been a featured speaker at hundreds of conferences around the world and has written numerous articles and several books on the subject.



SCOTT M. GEARITY is a Principal of BSG Consulting, bringing over a decade of consulting, training and corporate export compliance program management experience to bear for his clients. Mr. Gearity has substantial experience in military, dual-use and commercial export controls. His clients have ranged in size from small start-ups to some of the world’s largest companies, with a particular focus on the information technology, telecommunications, networking and software industries. Mr. Gearity joined BSG from Microsoft Corporation, where he was based in Ireland and managed the company’s export compliance program for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Mr. Gearity holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in international studies and economics from American University. He is a licensed US customs broker.



GREGORY CREESER is a partner with International Trade Compliance Strategies and a consultant to BSG Consulting. Prior to joining ITC Strategies as a compliance consultant, Mr. Creeser held the position of Corporate Director for International Trade Compliance with Goodrich Corporation’s Washington Operations Office. Mr. Creeser began his career in the export arena by serving for 2 years as a licensing officer within the Office of Defense Trade Controls at the Department of State. Mr. Creeser held the position of President of the board of directors of the Society for International Affairs (SIA) from 2004-2006. He also held the positions of Vice President, Communications Director, and Conferences Director for SIA. Mr. Creeser received his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and Economics from Texas A&M University in 1987.



MARC BINDER is a partner with ITC Strategies. Prior to joining ITC Strategies, Marc was the Director of Customs Compliance for Goodrich Corporation, where he was responsible for managing the Corporate Customs Compliance program. Prior to that, Marc held trade compliance management positions at TRW and Lockheed Martin – Government Electronics Systems. Marc is a former two term member of the Department of Commerce Regulations and Procedures Technical Advisory Committee (RPTAC) and a former three term member of the Department of State, Defense Trade Advisory Group (DTAG). Marc is a member of the Board of Directors of the Society for International Affairs (SIA), where he is a Director of Planning and Education. Marc is a licensed Customs Broker, and is certified in the field of Hazardous Materials Transportation. Marc holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and has graduated from the Wharton Management Program, University of Pennsylvania.



JONATHAN POLING is a partner in Baker & McKenzie’s International Trade, Compliance and Customs Practice Group with significant experience handling complex export control and trade-related civil and criminal matters. He represents clients nationally and internationally in a variety of matters, including white collar criminal cases, administrative enforcement matters, trade-related due diligence, integration issues in mergers and acquisitions; internal investigations, audits, export control and sanctions cases, and addressing corporate compliance issues. Mr. Poling is a former prosecutor with the US Department of Justice National Security Division, Counterespionage Section. Mr. Poling handled substantial and high profile investigations and prosecutions of non-US companies and financial institutions for trade violations. He is a frequent speaker on international trade compliance matters at seminars, conferences, and company training events.



STEPHEN WAGNER is a senior attorney with Fuerst Ittleman David & Joseph, PL. He practices primarily in the area of international business transactions, representing clients with trade and customs issues as well as corporate law matters. Mr. Wagner applies his proven experience in the international arena to resolve effectively and efficiently his clients’ legal issues with respect to import and export compliance and enforcement matters. He regularly represents clients in administrative and civil matters and proceedings before U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and the U.S. Government’s export control agencies such as the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), the U.S. State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) and the Office of Foreign Assets Controls (OFAC).

